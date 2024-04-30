Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) is a rare but serious condition associated with certain COVID-19 vaccines, particularly adenovirus vector vaccines like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine.

What is Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS)?

TTS is characterized by blood clots (thrombosis) combined with low levels of platelets (thrombocytopenia), which are necessary for blood clotting. It often involves unusual blood clot locations, such as in the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) or abdomen.

Symptoms of TTS

Symptoms of TTS may include

Severe or persistent headaches

blurred vision

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Leg swelling

Persistent abdominal pain

Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site

Though TTS is rare, it is important for individuals who have received vaccines associated with TTS to be aware of the symptoms and seek medical attention if they experience any of them within a few weeks of vaccination. Early recognition and treatment are crucial for managing TTS effectively.

"TTS, or thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, involves blood clots in the brain or other parts of the body, along with a low platelet count. It's a rare occurrence following specific types of vaccines and other causes. According to the WHO, adenovirus vector vaccines, in particular, have been rarely associated with this condition," Dr. Jayadevan, Co-Chairman of the National Indian Medical Association (IMA) Covid Task Force in Kerala told ANI.

"While Covid vaccines have undoubtedly saved lives, reports of these extremely rare but potentially serious immune-mediated events have also been documented in reputable journals," Dr. Jayadevan added.

According to a report from The Telegraph, AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical giant, has acknowledged that its COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a rare side effect called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

According to a 2023 report on yalemedicine.org, a blood clot is essentially a gel-like clump of blood. Small blood clots form naturally whenever you cut or scrape your skin to stop bleeding. However, they become dangerous when they develop within a blood vessel, causing thrombosis (where they block blood flow), a condition responsible for up to 100,000 deaths per year in the United States. Yale Medicine hematologist Robert Bona, MD, explains, "Those clots typically occur in individuals who are bedridden, hospitalized, or have other medical issues related to inflammation, infection, or cancer."

AstraZeneca admits its Covishield vaccine may lead to rare side effect

The Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID vaccine was marketed worldwide under various brand names, including Covishield and Vaxzevria

The Serum Institute of India produced the COVID-19 vaccine named Covishield, which is not based on the mRNA platform but rather on the viral vector platform. This vaccine utilizes a modified chimpanzee adenovirus, ChAdOx1, to deliver the COVID-19 spike protein into human cells. While this cold virus cannot infect the recipient, it can effectively instruct the immune system to prepare defenses against similar viruses.

In 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) emerged as a new adverse event following immunization in individuals vaccinated with COVID-19 non-replicant adenovirus vector-based vaccines. This includes the AstraZeneca COVID-19 ChAdOx-1 vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Janssen COVID-19 Ad26.COV2-S vaccines.

-With agency inputs

