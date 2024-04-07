Total Solar eclipse 2024: From skydiving to wine tasting, here's how New York prepared for April 8 celestial marvel
Total Solar eclipse 2024: Cities and towns in upstate New York are prepared for a rare total solar eclipse. Unique eclipse events planned for the day include NASA activities at Niagara Falls, wine tasting in Lake Erie and a baseball eclipse party in Syracuse.
Cities and towns across a swath of upstate New York will have a rare moment in the spotlight on Monday — once they’re shrouded in complete darkness.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message