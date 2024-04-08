Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Here's how to watch Surya Grahan with NASA's rockets- Livestream on TV, YouTube and more
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: NASA will launch 3 rockets during the eclipse across the path of totality whose live stream with commentary will be provided by Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. These launches aim to study atmospheric changes during eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Stargazers are all set to witness the first solar eclipse, commonly known as Surya Grahan, of this year. This celestial event will commence at 9:12 pm (IST) on April 8 and will conclude by 2:22 am on April 9.
