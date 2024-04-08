Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Stargazers are all set to witness the first solar eclipse, commonly known as Surya Grahan, of this year. This celestial event will commence at 9:12 pm (IST) on April 8 and will conclude by 2:22 am on April 9.

“A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," NASA's official website stated.

This year it will be a rare total solar eclipse where the moon will entirely shroud the sun and the spectacle will appear as a ring of fire. The sky will darken during the day for the short time interval of a few minutes when this astronomical marvel will happen.

Surya Grahan will not be visible in India and hence, cosmic enthusiasts in India will not be able to have a direct view of the phenomenal astronomical event. However, this Surya Grahan will be visible in various countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of North America which will be live-streamed by various agencies across the globe.

In the United States, the path of totality extends from Texas to Maine. NASA, the US space agency will live-stream the solar eclipse from across North America whose broadcast will begin at 1 pm EDT. The coverage will include not only live views of the astronomical marvel but will also witness special appearances by NASA experts, and astronauts aboard the space station and will provide an inside look at NASA’s eclipse science experiments.

NASA will enable cosmic lovers to catch sight of watch parties across the US as well. The three-hour-long broadcast will feature live locations and will also include NASA's only centre in the path of totality. The space agency said, “NASA also will host a watch party of the eclipse in Spanish starting at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube."

The space agency's broadcast will live-stream on NASA+, broadcast on NASA TV, on the agency’s official website and updates will also be available on its social media handle.

The space agency's live-streaming service will provide a telescopic feed of the event on NASA Television’s media channel and YouTube, without commentary. NASA said, “The telescope feed will incorporate views from multiple locations, and will be switched based on weather, the eclipse’s progress, and feed availability."

A live stream with commentary will be provided by Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia of three rocket launches to study atmospheric changes during the eclipse. The livestream will begin at 2:30 pm (EDT) on NASA Wallops’ YouTube channel and conclude after the third rocket takes off.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!