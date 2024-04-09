Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.00 0.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 479.90 -1.09%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,477.05 -0.17%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.20 1.61%
Business News/ Science / Total Solar Eclipse 2024: ‘Why do my eyes hurt?’ tops Google searches after celestial event
BackBack

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: ‘Why do my eyes hurt?’ tops Google searches after celestial event

Livemint

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The Total Solar Eclipse 2024 led to increased searches on Google about eye pain and damage caused by viewing the eclipse without proper protection.

An airplane passes near the total solar eclipse during the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington (via REUTERS)Premium
An airplane passes near the total solar eclipse during the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington (via REUTERS)

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: As Total Solar Eclipse 2024 darkened the skies cutting across some parts of the United States and Canada, there was an exponential increase in people looking to know "why do my eyes hurt?" and "my eyes hurt" on Google.

Although it's widely understood that viewing an eclipse with the naked eye can lead to damage to the retina, commonly referred to as solar retinopathy or retinal blindness, skywatchers may not immediately sense the effects of directly observing a solar eclipse without enough protection.

WHY IS LOOKING AT SOLAR ECLIPSE WITHOUT EYE PROTECTION DANGEROUS?

Eye experts have always warned people against looking at a solar eclipse without proper protection as Sun rays can damage eyes.

The sun's bright rays can burn cells in the retina at the back of the eye. Since the retina doesn’t have pain receptors, there’s no way to feel the damage as it happens. Once the cells die, they don’t come back.

Solar eye damage, called solar retinopathy, can lead to blurred vision and color distortion.

In a 2017 case of retinopathy, a woman, who had looked at the solar eclipse with naked eyes, reported a black dot in her vision. She was later diagnosed with retinal damage that mirrored the shape of the eclipse.

“The dark spot she was describing was in the shape of a crescent," Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, a Mount Sinai ophthalmologist, was quoted as saying by AP.

Experts across the world advise against looking at a solar eclipse for even a few seconds unprotected. There are reports of solar retinopathy after every solar eclipse, and US eye doctors saw dozens of extra visits after the one in 2017.

“It can be dangerous if we aren’t careful, but it’s also very safe if we take the basic precautions," said Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, a board member of the American Society of Retina Specialists said.

(With AP inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App