Toyota's regenerative fuel cell to power Lunar Rover, tapping moon's water ice for energy

Toyota's regenerative fuel cell to power Lunar Rover, tapping moon's water ice for energy2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Toyota plans to use regenerative fuel cell technology to power a manned lunar rover, opening up possibilities for using the moon's water ice as an energy source. The automaker aims to deploy the rover, named Lunar Cruiser, on the moon by 2029 and hopes to secure an order by autumn 2023.
On Friday, executives from Toyota Motor revealed their ambitious plan to utilize regenerative fuel cell technology for propelling a manned lunar rover. This cutting-edge approach opens up exciting possibilities for harnessing the moon's water ice as a potential energy source in the days to come.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×