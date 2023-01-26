In one of the closest approaches by a heavenly planet, a truck-sized asteroid will come ‘extraordinarily’ close to Earth and zoom past it, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said. The space agency has emphasized that the asteroid which would zoom past Earth poses no danger to the human life.

“It’s not going to break up," said NASA's Davide Farnocchia. “It’s going to zoom past Earth, say hello and move on." Had it entered Earth’s orbit, it would turn into a fireball but it won’t happen this time. “Some of them actually can come really close to the Earth, and some of them might never come close to the Earth," he said.

The asteroid 2023 BU was discovered by an amateur astronomer. It will zoom by the southern tip of South America at around 4:27 pm PST on Thursday (0027 GMT Friday), according to NASA.

The closest it will get to Earth’s surface is when it is 3,600 kilometres away from the planet, which is still much closer than many geostationary satellites orbiting the planet. It will not hit Earth so there’s no risk with its coming closure.

Even if it did, the asteroid measuring 3.5-8.5 metres (11-28 feet) across would largely disintegrate in the Earth's atmosphere, potentially just resulting in a few small meteorites.

The asteroid was discovered from an observatory in Crimea by an amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov. He was the one to spot the interstellar comet in 2019.

NASA's Scout impact hazard assessment system quickly determined that the asteroid would miss Earth, the US space agency said.

"Despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth," said NASA's Davide Farnocchia who helped develop Scout, adding, “In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded."

