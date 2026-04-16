Tumour cells use a genetic trick to become drug-resistant

Such cellular skulduggery had previously been seen in bacteria and fungi, which use these tricks to develop resistance to drugs. It was not until Dr Mischel began looking into the subject in 2012, however, that cancer cells were found to be equally sneaky. Since then, he and his colleagues have found that ecDNA fragments overwhelmingly contain information on defence mechanisms that the cancer cell can use to rapidly replicate and to avoid being destroyed. This may be because cells carrying such ecDNA proliferate more easily. It certainly increases the chances of harmful new traits emerging faster than would be permitted by Mendel’s rules.