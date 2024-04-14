The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US space agency shared an exquisite video capturing a mind-boggling collection of dazzling stars that are located 30,000 light-years away.

In a social media post on its Instagram handle, the space agency stated, “Liller 1 is a globular cluster – a roughly spherical grouping of stars held together by gravity. However, while most of these types of clusters are home to older stars, Liller 1 hosts two populations of stars with remarkably different ages."

Among the cluster of stars, “The older one is 12 billion years old, and the youngest is just 1 to 2 billion years old, meaning Liller 1 managed to form stars over an extraordinarily long period."

The viral video shared by NASA never fails to surprise stargazers and cosmic fans. A viral video shared by NASA showcases Liller 1 globular cluster with stars ranging from 1 to 12 billion years old.

Here's the astounding video giving a view of twinkling stars:

Netizens were strong to react to this viral video that grabbed thousands of eyeballs and left many mesmerised by the splendid spectacle of the universe. This post has gained over 27,000 likes as social media users expressed their astonishment and appreciation for the universe's enduring beauty over the breath-taking footage captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope.

A user stated, “Bright start to my day!" Another user remarked, “Gorgeous, these photos of our jewelled cosmos are infinitely worth more than the jewels we pay for so much here to declare our love for one another. Knowledge is the most precious of any." A third user commented, “Twinkle twinkle, really big star, we are coming to see just what you are."

A fourth user noted, "Revealing the enduring creativity of the universe." "Kids don't realise how lucky they are. I had to look at a science book in school, and the information was very limited," a fifth user posted,

