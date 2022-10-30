Two new covid sub-variants spark concern

Leading public health expert (prof) Dr Srinath Reddy, who is also the president of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), said, “The novel coronavirus is following the path of evolutionary biology, where it can reach a state of co-existence in which it can propagate with ease without decimating its human host population. It seeks the power of greater immune evasion, along with higher transmissibility. Manifest virulence is low due to less capacity to invade the lungs and greater resistance offered against severe disease by acquired immunity among many persons. New forms of the virus should not cause alarm as long as severe disease and death are uncommon."