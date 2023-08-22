comScore
UAE astronaut shares video of honey sandwich in space. Watch
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on 20 August took to social media platform to share a fascinating video of how he eats honey and bread for a quick snack.

Neyadi is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station. In the video, he shared how honey forms in space.

For this, Neyadi took a bottle of Emirati honey and squeezes out a huge dollop of it on a piece of bread. Soon after this, the honey squeeze out of the bottle, got attached to the slice of bread, and forms a ball.

Following this, he left the snack floating in zero gravity and proceeded to jiggle the honey on the bread. Then he relished the honey sandwich.

He wrote, "Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts."

Here's the video:

Apart from this, Neyadi also elaborated on the benefits of eating honey in the video.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "It is amazing how it takes the shape of a ball while there is no gravity." Another commented, "What I'm seeing is that in space I can just leave my stuff anywhere and it's cool."

A third joked, "Eating in space would take me forever…I would just be playing with my food."

A fourth said, "The movement of things in space is influenced by gravity and the tendril-like behavior makes it look like it's alive. So amazing." "Woah! That's fascinating," added a fifth.

As per details, Neyadi and his four colleagues are set to begin their journey back to Earth on 1 September. He became the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69 venturing out of the International Space Station (ISS) and completing his spacewalk.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 07:22 PM IST
