Union Cabinet adopts resolution hailing astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space odyssey

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution hailing astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space odyssey, reported ANI.

After the cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, as quoted by ANI, “Today the Union Cabinet has passed a resolution on the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from ISS (International Space Station)...This is an occasion of pride, glory and joy for the entire country. Today, the Cabinet, along with the country, congratulates Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on his successful return to Earth. He has completed a historic 18-day mission on the International Space Station... This is a new chapter in India's space program. This gives a golden glimpse into the future of our space programme. The Cabinet congratulates the entire team of scientists and engineers at ISRO for this historic achievement...”

Earlier on Wednesday, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's Gaganyatri, returned back on earth as his SpaceX crew capsule Grace splashed down off the coast of California near San Diego right after 3 pm IST.

The Indian astronaut – Shubhanshu Shukla – who was part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, with the support of ISRO and NASA, is expected to return to India by 17 August. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that he will return after completing post-mission protocols in the United States.

Along with his fellow crew members aboard the Dragon spacecraft, he took a 22 hours journey back to Earth from the International Space Station.

Shubhanshu Shukla spent nearly 20 days in space, with 19 onboard the space station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.