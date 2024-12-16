Ursid Meteor Shower 2024: Sky gazers can enjoy the Ursid meteor shower in the upcoming days which is best viewed before dawn in darker areas. This event is associated with the 8P/Tuttle comet, offering a chance to see up to 10 meteors per hour during its peak.

Ursid Meteor Shower 2024: As we approach the last celestial spectacle of the year – the Ursid meteor shower, it's time to know all about the celestial spectacle.

When and where to watch Ursid Meteor Shower? This enchanting cosmic event is set to grace the skies in the upcoming days, but its peak will be around the nights of December 22 and 23 in Delhi. Notably, the meteor display coincides with the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.

This is the last chance this year to witness meteors traversing the sky. "The shower usually peaks around December 23. At its peak, observers may be able to view as many as 10 meteors in an hour," time and date reported. Though, the Ursids meteor shower may not be as magnificent as the Geminids, but it is still significant event that one must look for. The best viewing time on Sunday will be anywhere between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

Ursid Meteor Shower 2024

For best views of the astronomical phenomenon, sky gazers can consider the time before dawn when the meteors in the constellation Ursa Minor (commonly known as the Little Dipper), is preferably high in the sky. Notably, this constellation will be visible throughout the night in the Northern Hemisphere.

All you need for the captivating astronomical display Although, no special equipment – only a blanket, warm clothing, and an open sky is required to catch the view but cosmic enthusiasts living in the city need to move to darker areas away from light and pollution.

Why is the meteor shower named 'Ursid'? The meteors seem to radiate from the direction of the constellation Ursa Minor in the sky, giving the meteor shower the name 'Ursid.' According to time and date, the Ursids are associated with the 8P/Tuttle comet.