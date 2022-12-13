US finds source of unlimited, clean power to end reliance on fossil fuels

In a landmark achievement, researchers in the United States have announced a historic nuclear fusion breakthrough. The breakthrough was achieved in the search for a source of cleaner and unlimited energy which would also end humankind’s reliance on fossil fuels. The laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California, said the experiment it conducted "produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it."

