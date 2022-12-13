US finds source of unlimited, clean power to end reliance on fossil fuels

In a landmark achievement, researchers in the United States have announced a historic nuclear fusion breakthrough. The breakthrough was achieved in the search for a source of cleaner and unlimited energy which would also end humankind’s reliance on fossil fuels. The laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California, said the experiment it conducted "produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it."
The US government, too, has described the achievement as a "major scientific breakthrough" that will lead to "advancements in national defense and the future of clean power." Owing to the global climate crisis, researchers have long been looking to develop nuclear fusion which is believed to provide a clean, abundant and safe source of energy.
This source of energy would break the humans’ dependence on the fossil fuels.
The LLNL said a team at its National Ignition Facility (NIF) conducted the first controlled fusion experiment in history on December 5, achieving what is known as "scientific energy breakeven."
"This is a landmark achievement for the researchers and staff at the National Ignition Facility who have dedicated their careers to seeing fusion ignition become a reality, and this milestone will undoubtedly spark even more discovery," US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said.
Across the world, nuclear power plants currently use fission – a nuclear reaction in which a heavy atom nucleus splits to produce energy. This reaction called fusion, however, would fuse together two light hydrogen atoms to form one heavier helium atom, releasing a large amount of energy. The most powerful example of a fusion reaction is Sun. Fusion also occurs inside stars.
On Earth, fusion reactions can be provoked by heating hydrogen to extreme temperatures inside specialized devices.
To create an unlimited source of energy and end the dependence on fossil fuels, the researchers used the massive National Ignition Facility -- 192 ultra-powerful lasers all pointed into a thimble-sized cylinder filled with hydrogen. Fusion is carbon-free during operation, poses no risk of nuclear disaster and produces much less radioactive waste.
However, there is still a long way to go before fusion is viable on an industrial scale as “many advanced science and technology developments are still needed to achieve simple, affordable IFE to power homes and businesses."
