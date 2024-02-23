US Moon Landing: Hello Chandrayaan! Odysseus becomes 2nd American craft to land on lunar surface since 1972. Watch Video
The Houston-based company successfully lands spacecraft on the Moon after 50 years, uncertain about the full functionality of Odysseus lander despite faint signal
A Houston-based company has achieved a significant milestone by landing America's first spacecraft on the Moon in over 50 years. However, despite receiving a faint signal, it remains uncertain if Odysseus, the lander developed by Intuitive Machines, is fully operational.
When was Odysseus launched?
Odysseus launched February 15 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and boasts a new type of supercooled liquid oxygen, liquid methane propulsion system that allowed it to race through space in quick time.
Odysseus landing site
The landing site, Malapert A, lies within an impact crater located 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the lunar south pole.
Instruments carried on Odysseu
Odysseus is equipped with various instruments, including cameras to study lunar surface changes caused by spaceship engine plumes, and a device to analyze charged dust particle clouds formed during twilight due to solar radiation.
Furthermore, it houses a NASA landing system that utilizes laser pulses to measure signal return time and frequency changes accurately. This allows for a precise assessment of the spacecraft's velocity and distance from the surface, crucial for avoiding potential catastrophic impacts.
