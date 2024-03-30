'Vampire' neutron star blasts tied to near-light-speed jet phenomenon, scientists find
New research has offered an insight into the puzzle as to what causes astrophysical jets to be launched from neutron stars and how they connect to thermonuclear bursts, that has so far remained a mystery.
New research suggests that scientists could now come closer to a conclusion about the mechanism responsible for the speeds of the steady jets launched from a neutron star, reported Space.com.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message