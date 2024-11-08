Want to live a long and fulfilling life? Change how you think about getting old

Data is mounting, much of it from research by Yale epidemiologist Becca Levy, about the impact our attitudes and beliefs have on our health and longevity. Levy’s interest in the connection began in the 1990s, when she traveled to Japan to try to understand why the Japanese had the longest lifespan in the world. She was familiar with explanations that attributed this longevity to diet—Japanese people consume less meat, dairy products, sugar and potatoes than other wealthy countries. But what stood out to her was how the culture respected and celebrated older people.