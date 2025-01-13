China has completed its first sea-based rocket launch of 2025, successfully deploying ten CentiSpace-01 satellites from the Smart Dragon-3 rocket near Haiyang. This mission underscores China's advancing capabilities in maritime space exploration and its focus on commercial satellite launches.

China has successfully conducted its first sea-based rocket launch of the year, marking a significant step forward in its commercial space exploration ambitions. On Monday, 13 January 2025, the Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket lifted off from the waters near Haiyang, Shandong Province, delivering ten CentiSpace-01 satellites into their designated orbits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report byIndia Today, the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre oversaw the mission, highlighting China's growing prowess in maritime rocket launches. Liu Wei, the deputy chief designer of the Smart Dragon-3, underscored the importance of this event, noting that it was the first low-inclination orbit launch conducted from offshore waters near Haiyang.

Reportedly, this strategic location was selected to enhance operational safety, reduce navigation costs, and streamline technical preparations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Smart Dragon-3, developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, is a commercial rocket designed to meet the increasing demand for launching small satellites into low-Earth orbit, added the publication.

Measuring 31 metres in length and weighing approximately 140 tonnes, the rocket boasts an impressive payload capacity. This mission carried a record-breaking load of 1,600 kilograms, the heaviest yet for the Smart Dragon-3, the report adds.

As per the report, the payload included satellites for space environment data acquisition and intersatellite laser networking tests, further solidifying China’s commitment to advancing satellite technology and space exploration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since 2019, Haiyang has emerged as a hub for sea-based launches, with 15 missions successfully sending a total of 89 satellites into space. The Smart Dragon series plays a pivotal role in China's strategy to become a key player in the global commercial satellite launch market, combining technological innovation with cost-effective solutions, as per the media report.

This latest achievement reaffirms China's dedication to expanding its space capabilities, setting the stage for further advancements in satellite deployment and exploration in the years to come.