Space is an unexplored place, and every month, the positions of natural satellites, planets, and other space objects change as they move from one place to another. Skywatchers are enthusiastic about watching the sky at midnight with their telescopes.

This is the latest in a series of sky-watching tips from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), where its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) shared a video explaining the position of the moon, Ptolemy's Cluster, Butterfly Cluster, and other planets in space.

According to the video, M7, aka Ptolemy's Cluster, and M6, the Butterfly Cluster, are both located about 5 degrees east of the bright stars that mark the 'stinger' end of the scorpion's tail. The JPL said these two easy-to-spot star clusters reach their highest point in the sky around 10 or 11 pm local time.

For the sky adventures, the JPL mentioned that the crescent Moon will join Jupiter and Mars in the east before sunrise on 2 and 3 July, followed by a new moon on 5 July.

On 7 and 8 July, the sky-watchers will be able to spot Mercury shining brightly, low in the sky with a slim crescent moon 30 to 45 minutes after the Sun sets.

On 13 July, the Moon will appear to pass in front of the bright bluish-white star Spica—an event called an occultation—for much of the US and most of Mexico.

Those seeking a closer look at the distant planet Uranus may grab their binoculars and look at Mars in the early morning before the sky starts to brighten.

Again, on 15 July, the sky-adventurers will be able to witness a full moon, and on 30 July, the space adventurers can get a closer

gathering of Jupiter, Mars, and the Moon, with the bright stars of the constellation Taurus in the morning sky before dawn.

