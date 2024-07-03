Watch | NASA shares skywatching tips for July, here's what adventurers should 'look up' at
This is the latest in a series of sky-watching tips from the NASA, where its JPL shared a video explaining the position of the moon, Ptolemy's Cluster, Butterfly Cluster, and other planets in space.
Space is an unexplored place, and every month, the positions of natural satellites, planets, and other space objects change as they move from one place to another. Skywatchers are enthusiastic about watching the sky at midnight with their telescopes.