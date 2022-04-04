‘We are most definitely going to see quantum-centric supercomputers’

We have made a tremendous amount of progress and in fact, it was one of their core aspects of the discussion with the minister (Rajeev Chandrashekar) that I had. They intend to make sure that India is a powerhouse in the world of quantum skills and quantum technologies. In this context, access to technology is crucial. That's why we're committed to the open-source environment — the most-widely one used around the world is Qiskit. We're seeing tremendous adoption in terms of advocates and quantum ambassadors here in India, and we're also having many conversations right now with different Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and leading centers for training, to develop a curriculum and certification. The Qiskit (to learn quantum computation) textbook is now also available in Tamil, Bengali, and Hindi. We're going to be running many workshops and lots of programs around it. I think there's a tremendous opportunity and part of our commitment is to figure out a way to grow these broad-based skills and talent programming in India for quantum.