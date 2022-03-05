What does big oil’s Russia exit mean for climate change?

Espen Erlingsen, head of upstream research at Rystad Energy, said energy companies won’t save money from the Russian exits, but they might free up resources that could go to other oil-and-gas projects. For BP, they could go toward projects in Africa and the U.S., while Exxon Mobil Corp., which is discontinuing its oil-field operations on Russia’s Sakhalin Island and plans to sell them and not invest further in the country, could plow the resources into Guyana and the U.S. Permian Basin, he said. Exxon valued its Russian assets at around $4 billion at the end of last year.