Science
What explains the ‘pink eye’ outbreak in India?
Summary
- Scientists maintain that conjunctivitis is common in India and mostly seen during the rainy season
India is currently witnessing an outbreak of conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘pink eye’, a contagious eye infection. At present, the country’s top hospital, AIIMS Delhi, is witnessing more than 100 patients every day. Mint explains the outbreak.
