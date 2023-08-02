What explains the ‘pink eye’ outbreak in India?

Why is there an outbreak in India this year?

There are several reasons. Incessant rains and flood situation in many parts of the country have led to poor hygiene. The high humidity is also a favourable factor for the spread of the disease. The main reason behind the outbreak is linked to a viral infection and that has been spreading rapidly across various regions in the country. The contagious nature of the virus, coupled with close human-to-human contact, has facilitated its rapid transmission. Also, after the covid-19 pandemic, the human body is seen to be more susceptible to various kinds of viral infection. Maintaining a good standard of hand hygiene is a must.