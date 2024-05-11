What is a 3D-printed rocket engine? 7 points to know after successful ISRO test
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted a rocket engine test on Friday in Tamil Nadu at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked another achievement to its list of success stories on Friday, May 10, by successfully conducting a hot test of a liquid rocket engine created with Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology also known in common language as 3D printing.