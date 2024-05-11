What is a 3D-printed rocket engine? 7 points to know after successful ISRO test

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted a rocket engine test on Friday in Tamil Nadu at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked another achievement to its list of success stories on Friday, May 10, by successfully conducting a hot test of a liquid rocket engine created with Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology also known in common language as 3D printing.

Let's have a look at top 7 points about the 3D-printed rocket engine:

The engine that the space agency tested is the PS4 engine used in the Reaction Control System (RCS) of the upper stage (PS1) of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

As per ISRO's statement, the same engine is used in the Reaction Control System (RCS) of the first stage (PS1) of PSLV.

The test was conducted on Friday in Tamil Nadu at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. Consequently, the new engine now saves 97 per cent of raw materials and reduces production time by 60 per cent.

A total of 13.7 kg of metal powder is needed now as compared to the earlier requirements of 565 kg of forgings and sheets for conventional manufacturing process.

A press release from the space agency stated, "ISRO achieved the major milestone with the successful hot testing of a liquid rocket engine manufactured through AM technology for a duration of 665 seconds on May 9." Highlighted the breakthrough, the space agency also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The post read, "Design & Manufacturing Breakthrough: ISRO successfully conducts a long-duration test of the PS4 engine, re-designed for production using cutting-edge additive manufacturing techniques and crafted in the Indian industry."

The space agency noted that after the successful administration of test, the number of parts deployed has been brought down to 1 from 14 with the employment of the Laser Powder Bed Fusion technique. This further eliminated 19 weld joints, subsequently saving upon raw material usage per engine tremendously.

(With agency inputs)

