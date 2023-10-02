What is AMOC, the heat-distributing Atlantic current?

The lack of a shutdown in the models was one of the reasons that, up until the 2010s, the IPCC tended to be pretty sanguine about the risks. In 2019 it said a shutdown this century was “very unlikely" in 2019. Its most recent assessment, published in 2021, saw the panel recognise that new data and new modelling made it harder to say anything that certain. In some ways that felt almost like good news: it lowered its level of confidence in the idea that measurements made since the 19th century showed a slowdown to already be under way. In other ways it was alarming. This time the conclusion that there would be no shutdown this century was offered with only “medium" confidence. One factor in that reassessment was an acceptance that climate models are systematically biased towards stability in this particular respect. Another was that they did not take specific account of the effects of melting Greenland ice.