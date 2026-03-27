What is Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip? Understanding the condition diagnosed in Varun Dhawan’s daughter

Actor Varun Dhawan has spoken publicly about his daughter’s recent diagnosis of Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), offering a rare account of the condition and its impact on young children and their families.

What is DDH? His comments, made on the podcast Be A Man, Yaar!, have drawn attention to a medical issue that often goes unnoticed in its early stages.

DDH is a condition where a child’s hip joint does not form properly. In a healthy hip, the ball at the top of the thigh bone fits securely into the socket of the pelvis. In cases of DDH, this fit is loose or unstable, and in more severe instances, the joint may be partially or completely dislocated. The condition is present at birth or develops during infancy.

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According to Dhawan, the diagnosis affected his daughter Lara’s mobility, causing an imbalance in her legs that made basic movements such as walking and running difficult. Doctors intervened early, opting for a corrective medical procedure rather than surgery. As part of her treatment, Lara was placed in a spica cast — a rigid cast that keeps the hips and thighs in position — for nearly two-and-a-half months.

The actor described the period as physically and emotionally demanding. He noted that Lara had to undergo anaesthesia before the cast was fitted, and later had to adjust to waking up immobilised. The cast has since been removed, and she is currently recovering.

Medical experts note that early detection is key in managing DDH. In many cases, particularly when identified in infancy, non-surgical treatments such as harnesses or casts can guide the hip joint into proper alignment as the child grows. Delayed diagnosis, however, can lead to long-term complications, including difficulty walking and early-onset arthritis.

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Dhawan said he chose to speak about the experience to raise awareness among parents. He urged them to observe their children’s movement closely and consult a paediatrician if anything appears unusual. He also clarified that he was not seeking sympathy, but hoped his account would encourage timely medical attention and better understanding of the condition in India.

The actor, who welcomed Lara in 2024 with his wife Natasha Dalal, added that the experience had been significant enough for him to consider documenting it in detail, possibly in the form of a book. He has previously spoken about how fatherhood has changed his outlook, describing himself as more emotionally aware since becoming a parent.

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