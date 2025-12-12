What is glioblastoma? All you need to know as ex-NBA star Jason Collins reveals stage-4 brain cancer diagnosis

Former NBA player Jason Collins, who broke barriers as the first openly gay man to compete in a major US professional sports league, revealed Thursday that he is fighting “one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer". During an interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he disclosed that he has stage 4 glioblastoma.

Collins had previously shared in September that he was being treated for a brain tumor, according to AFP.

The 47-year-old said the disease appeared suddenly, describing initial issues with memory and concentration that became severe in August. He stated, “It came on incredibly fast."

He noted that although he had been experiencing unusual symptoms for a week or two, he kept pushing forward because, as he put it, “I’m an athlete". A CT scan, however, showed how advanced the tumor was. He explained that it was a “multiforme” glioblastoma developing so rapidly that doctors warned he might have only weeks to live.

What is glioblastoma? Glioblastoma is the most common and most aggressive type of primary brain tumor, with all cases classified as grade IV because the cells appear highly abnormal and grow very quickly. It develops from astrocytes, which are star-shaped brain cells that help protect the brain from harmful substances in the blood and supply it with nutrients.

Astrocytes belong to a larger group of glial cells, which support the brain by providing nourishment, maintaining its structure, shielding neurons from one another, and keeping the brain’s chemical environment stable.

Symptoms of glioblastoma Symptoms of glioblastoma can include blurry or double vision, headaches, decreased appetite, memory difficulties, mood or personality changes, muscle weakness or balance problems, nausea and vomiting, seizures, speech issues, and changes in sensation such as numbness or tingling.

Diagnosis of glioblastoma Diagnosis usually involves several key steps. First, brain imaging, most commonly MRI scans, is used to create detailed pictures that help locate the tumor and evaluate how aggressive it appears. Patients are then typically directed to a multidisciplinary team of specialists, such as neurologists, oncologists, and neurosurgeons, for further evaluation.

A biopsy is often performed to collect a small tissue sample, which is analysed to confirm the diagnosis and determine the exact tumor type. Molecular and genetic tests are also conducted, including checks for IDH1 and IDH2 mutations; glioblastomas are generally IDH-wildtype, which is associated with a more aggressive form, according to braintumourresearch.org.

Treatment of Glioblastoma Glioblastoma treatment is geared toward extending a patient’s life and enhancing day-to-day wellbeing, although the disease is typically viewed as incurable. Common approaches include surgery, where doctors attempt to remove as much of the tumor as they can without harming essential brain functions, though total removal is seldom possible. Radiation therapy usually follows surgery to destroy any remaining cancer cells, and it may also be used for symptom relief when surgery isn’t an option.

Chemotherapy is another standard method, with temozolomide being the drug most frequently used, either in combination with radiotherapy or afterward. According to braintumourresearch.org, glioblastomas almost always return, so continuous treatment and close monitoring are essential.

Meanwhile, supported by his husband, Brunson Green, as well as friends and family, Collins started treatment with medication before moving on to radiation and chemotherapy.

He mentioned choosing to pursue innovative therapies, now being administered at a clinic in Singapore, reminded him of the moment he decided to come out publicly.

“I feel like I'm right back in that position now, where I might be the first person through this wall. We aren't going to sit back and let this cancer kill me without giving it a hell of a fight. We're going to try to hit it first, in ways it's never been hit: with radiation and chemotherapy and immunotherapy that's still being studied but offers the most promising frontier of cancer treatment for this type of cancer,” Collins said.

He also reminisced that his grandmother, when diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer, disliked hearing the word “cancer". “I don't care if you say the word. I have cancer, but just like my grandmother fought it, I'm going to fight it,” he shared.

