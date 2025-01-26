What is it Planetary Parade? Is this cosmic event will be visible in India

This year, a rare planetary parade will feature six planets aligning in a line, including Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune. While most are visible to the naked eye, Uranus and Neptune require a telescope.

Skywatchers are eagerly waiting to witness a are phenomenon called planetary parade. It is a celestial event where multiple planets align in a single line while orbiting around the sun.

This year, six planets in the solar system will line up. The planets include Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Uranus and Neptune.

All of them, except Uranus and Neptune, can be seen in the sky with the naked eye. Uranus and Neptune will be visible with a telescope.

How does a planetary parade occur? All the planets in the solar system orbit revolve around the Sun in an orbit. Each planet moves at a different pace.

However, they align in a line at some point during the revolution. Such a phenomenon is called a planetary parade, as when we look at the planets from Earth, they appear as if they're in a line.

It is a common celestial event but a rare phenomenon when six planets can be seen in a line.

When will it happen? Several planets can be seen across the sky during January and February.

Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn can be seen together with the naked eye, while Neptune and Uranus are only visible with binoculars or a telescope.

By the end of February, Mercury will be visible with the six other planets, making it a rare seven-planet alignment in the sky.

This rare celestial alignment is not expected until 2040, according to BBC.

This planet parade can be seen from January 21 to January 31. It was best visible on Saturday evening, January 25. Planetary parade can be seen across several cities across India.