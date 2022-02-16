Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that can cause difficulties in breathing while you are asleep. There are three kinds of sleep apnea: obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea and complex sleep apnea syndrome. Bappi Lahiri passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was 69 when he breathed his last on Tuesday night at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Sleep apnea is closely linked to several life-threatening conditions. It may cause or worsen chronic illnesses like high blood pressure. Sleep apnea can lead to sudden cardiac death. If you have a history of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, or another chronic illness, ask your doctor to test you for sleep apnea. the sudden death of Bappi Lahiri was caused due to Sleep Apnea.

What Is Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)?

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a sleeping-related breathing disorder caused by the repetitive collapse of the upper airway during sleep. OSA occurs when the muscles supporting the soft tissues in the throat, such as the tongue and soft palate, relax and block the airway

Symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea include:

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Loud snoring

Observed episodes of stopped breathing during sleep

Abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking

Awakening with a dry mouth or sore throat

Morning headache

Difficulty concentrating during the day

Mood changes, such as depression or irritability

High blood pressure

