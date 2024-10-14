‘Where can I buy ticket’: Anand Mahindra as Elon Musk’s Starship rocket achieves historic manoeuvre | Watch

Elon Musk's Starship rocket on Sunday made history by successfully manoeuvring back to its launch tower. Anand Mahindra and many others reacted to this space travel milestone.

Fareha Naaz
Published14 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST
The image shows Elon Musk's Starship rocket being caught cleanly by a giant pair of mechanical arms on the first attempt.
The image shows Elon Musk’s Starship rocket being caught cleanly by a giant pair of mechanical arms on the first attempt.(Screengrab @X)

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video clip showing the lower half of Elon Musk’s Starship rocket skillfully maneuvering back next to its launch tower. In the footage, one could see the aircraft making its historic journey during its fifth test flight as it was caught in a giant pair of mechanical arms.

Hailing the tech billionaire and Space X owner, Elon Musk, for his willingness to take up great risks, Anand Mahindra asked, “Where can I buy my ticket, @elonmusk,” in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | SpaceX Captures Booster Rocket in Step Toward Musk’s Mars Dream

Describing the awe-inspiring event in a post, Anand Mahindra wrote, “And this Sunday, I’m happy to be a couch potato, if it means that I get to watch history being made. This experiment may just be the critical moment when space travel was democratised and made routine.”

These remarks come after SpaceX's Starship rocket completed world's first move on Sunday to achieve a reusable and rapidly deployable rocket. Engineers at SpaceX declared this journey, “A day for the history books,” after the booster landed safely, reported BBC. The Tesla owner in a post on X, wrote, “Starship rocket booster caught by tower.”

Also Read | Historic feat! SpaceX ’catches’ megarocket booster, NASA Chief congratulates

Founder and CEO of Capitalmind, Deepak Shenoy in a post on X hailing the milestone said, "10 years ago, we would have thought he's played this video in reverse! What an achievement! Insane."

Netizens strongly reacted to this major feat in space travel as a user stated, “The amount of force being balanced here is almost unimaginable. Yet it’s made to look delicate.” Another user remarked, “@SpaceX has done more in 10 years than @NASA has since 1973 and all our billions of tax dollars!” A third user stated, “It’s been wild watch the development of these rockets. From exploding on take off to being caught on a return landing.”

Also Read | Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches mega Starship rocket; fifth test flight

This historical feat comes eighteen months after its inaugural flight in which the aircraft was blown apart moments after launch. According to BBC report, the initial stages of the ascent of the rocket in the fifth test were similar to the previous attempt, as the airship and booster were programmed to separate two and three-quarter minutes apart following launch.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Business NewsScience‘Where can I buy ticket’: Anand Mahindra as Elon Musk’s Starship rocket achieves historic manoeuvre | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.