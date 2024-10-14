Elon Musk's Starship rocket on Sunday made history by successfully manoeuvring back to its launch tower. Anand Mahindra and many others reacted to this space travel milestone.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video clip showing the lower half of Elon Musk’s Starship rocket skillfully maneuvering back next to its launch tower. In the footage, one could see the aircraft making its historic journey during its fifth test flight as it was caught in a giant pair of mechanical arms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hailing the tech billionaire and Space X owner, Elon Musk, for his willingness to take up great risks, Anand Mahindra asked, “Where can I buy my ticket, @elonmusk," in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Describing the awe-inspiring event in a post, Anand Mahindra wrote, “And this Sunday, I’m happy to be a couch potato, if it means that I get to watch history being made. This experiment may just be the critical moment when space travel was democratised and made routine." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These remarks come after SpaceX's Starship rocket completed world's first move on Sunday to achieve a reusable and rapidly deployable rocket. Engineers at SpaceX declared this journey, “A day for the history books," after the booster landed safely, reported BBC. The Tesla owner in a post on X, wrote, “Starship rocket booster caught by tower."

Founder and CEO of Capitalmind, Deepak Shenoy in a post on X hailing the milestone said, "10 years ago, we would have thought he's played this video in reverse! What an achievement! Insane."

Netizens strongly reacted to this major feat in space travel as a user stated, “The amount of force being balanced here is almost unimaginable. Yet it’s made to look delicate." Another user remarked, “@SpaceX has done more in 10 years than @NASA has since 1973 and all our billions of tax dollars!" A third user stated, “It’s been wild watch the development of these rockets. From exploding on take off to being caught on a return landing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}