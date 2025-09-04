Subscribe

Who is Amit Kshatriya? Indian origin robotics engineer appointed to NASA's top civil service role

Amit Kshatriya, an Indian-origin robotics engineer, has been appointed as the new associate administrator of NASA. With over 20 years of experience, he previously led the Moon to Mars Programme and was instrumental in the Artemis campaign.

Fareha Naaz
Updated4 Sep 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Indian-origin robotics engineer Amit Kshatriya was recently named as the new associate administrator of NASA. Born in Wisconsin and brought up in Katy, Texas, the 20-year NASA veteran was promoted to the agency’s top civil service role after serving as the first head of NASA's Moon to Mars Programme.

NASA in a press release dated September 3 stated, “Acting NASA Administrator Sean P. Duffy Wednesday named Amit Kshatriya as the new associate administrator of NASA, the agency’s top civil service role.”

Previously, he played an instrumental role in the Artemis campaign as he was in charge of program planning and execution for crewed missions to the Moon. Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) at NASA served as the foundation for humanity's first mission to Mars. In his new role, Kshatriya will be responsible for the space agency's bold vision to return to the Moon during US President Donald Trump’s term.

Amit Kshatriya early life

An alumnus of California Institute of Technology and the University of Texas at Austin, Amit Kshatriya is one among 100 people in history to serve as a mission control flight director. He obtained Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California in 2000, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Son of first-generation Indian immigrants to the US, Amit Kshatriya began working with the space agency in 2003. Initially, he worked as a software engineer, robotics engineer, and spacecraft operator primarily focused on the robotic assembly of the International Space Station (ISS).

“Amit has spent more than two decades as a dedicated public servant at NASA, working to advance American leadership in space. Under his leadership, the agency will chart a bold vision to return to the Moon during President Trump’s term,” NASA quoted NASA Administrator Sean P Duffy as saying.

He added, “Amit’s knowledge, integrity, and unwavering commitment to pioneering a new era of exploration make him uniquely qualified to lead our agency as associate administrator. With Amit we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Awards

He was awarded with ‘NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal’ in April 2017 for his exemplary role as the lead flight director for the 50th expedition to the space station. He was honoured with 'Silver Snoopy (Astronaut's Personal Achievement Award)' in January 2013.

 
 
Nasa
