The World Health Organisation ( WHO ) has said that it strongly supported "urgent and broad access" to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, capping a reversal of the UN agency's repeated insistence last year that boosters weren't necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.

According to a statement released by the WHO expert group, immunisation with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious Omicron variant, news agency AP reported.

Last year, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses. The Director-General of WHO has called for a moratorium on booster vaccination for healthy adults until the end of 2021 to counter the persisting and profound inequity in global vaccine access (2). While many countries are far from reaching the 40% coverage target by the end of 2021, other countries have vaccinated well beyond this threshold, already reaching children and implementing extensive booster vaccination programmes.

The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of "variants of concern" — the most worrying variants, like omicron — and assesses the vaccines' effectiveness against them.

Numerous scientific studies have proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the U.S. have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.

With 4,575 fresh cases, the cumulative Covid caseload in the country has surged to 42,975,883, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. The Covid-19 active cases fell below 50,000 after 665 days with 2,986 were reported in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!