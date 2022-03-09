WHO takes a U-turn on Covid-19 booster shot, backs it after ‘moratorium’ call

Last year, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses. The Director-General of WHO has called for a moratorium on booster vaccination for healthy adults until the end of 2021 to counter the persisting and profound inequity in global vaccine access (2). While many countries are far from reaching the 40% coverage target by the end of 2021, other countries have vaccinated well beyond this threshold, already reaching children and implementing extensive booster vaccination programmes.

