Who was Madhava? How an Indian mathematician unravelled infinity centuries before Newton

Centuries before Isaac Newton and Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz developed calculus in Europe, an Indian mathematician from Kerala made pioneering discoveries involving infinite series, including mathematical formulas for calculating pi (π), sine, cosine and arctangent.

Madhava of Sangamagrama (c. 1340–1425) is credited with discovering these series in the 14th century and founding the Kerala School of Astronomy and Mathematics.

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His work marked an important advance in mathematics, moving beyond finite calculations to explore the properties of infinity — concepts that would later become central to mathematical analysis and calculus.

According to mathematician Ranjan Roy's research, published by Cambridge University Press, Madhava discovered infinite power series roughly two and a half centuries before Newton independently developed similar methods.

Most of Madhava's original mathematical writings have been lost, and his discoveries are preserved in the works of later Kerala scholars.

Who was Madhava of Sangamagrama? Madhava was a mathematician and astronomer from Sangamagrama, a historical settlement near present-day Kochi in Kerala.

He is regarded as the founder of the Kerala School, a mathematical tradition whose prominent scholars included Parameshvara, Nilakantha Somayaji and Jyeshthadeva.

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Mathematics and astronomy were closely connected in India's intellectual traditions. Astronomy formed part of Jyotisha, one of the six Vedangas, or auxiliary disciplines of Vedic learning.

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Mathematical techniques were essential for astronomical calculations, including determining planetary movements and the positions of celestial bodies.

How Madhava used infinite series to calculate pi One of Madhava's most significant contributions was an infinite series for calculating pi, the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

By repeatedly adding and subtracting fractions with odd-numbered denominators, the series approaches pi.

Madhava also developed correction terms to improve the accuracy of the calculation and address the slow convergence of the basic series.

According to a historical account published by the Indian Knowledge Systems division at IIT Gandhinagar, Madhava calculated pi to 11 decimal places using infinite series and correction techniques — an extraordinary achievement for the 14th century.

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How Madhava advanced trigonometry His discoveries extended beyond pi. Madhava is credited with deriving infinite series for sine, cosine and arctangent, allowing increasingly accurate calculations of trigonometric values.

These mathematical techniques had important applications in astronomy, where precise calculations were needed to determine angles, arcs and celestial positions.

He also developed methods to estimate the errors in successive approximations, demonstrating an understanding of how infinite series approach their limiting values.

These contributions are documented in the later mathematical works of the Kerala School, as discussed in Kim Plofker's Mathematics in India.

How the Kerala School preserved his legacy Madhava's mathematical ideas were developed further by successive generations of scholars.

Nilakantha Somayaji's Tantrasangraha, written around 1500, recorded important mathematical and astronomical findings.

Another significant work was Jyeshthadeva's Yuktibhāṣā, composed in Malayalam around 1530.

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It provided detailed mathematical explanations and derivations of infinite series, including those associated with Madhava.

Did Madhava influence Newton and Leibniz? Some historians have suggested that mathematical knowledge from Kerala could have reached Europe through traders and Jesuit missionaries operating along India's Malabar coast. However, there is no conclusive documentary evidence that Madhava's discoveries directly influenced Newton or Leibniz.

As Cambridge University Press research notes, the Kerala and European mathematical traditions developed similar results using different methods, with no established connection between them.

Madhava's contribution nevertheless represents a significant chapter in the history of mathematics, demonstrating that sophisticated work on infinite series and the foundations of mathematical analysis was taking place in India centuries before similar developments in Europe.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



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