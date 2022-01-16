Why Omicron spreads faster than delta variant of coronavirus explained

Omicron has over 50 unique mutations which account for increased infectivity. “The SARS-CoV-2 has knobs called Spike protein on the outside that binds to the human ACE2 receptor and initiates infection. Omicron has over 50 unique mutations compared to the previous variant and 36 of these are on the spike protein. These mutations account for increased infectivity by increasing the affinity of the S protein to the ACE2 receptor, as well as increasing the efficiency of viral entry into the cell. This also accounts for the evasion of previous immunity that is being observed," says Dr Trupti Gilada, Consultant Physician in Infectious Disease, Masina Hospital, Mumbai.