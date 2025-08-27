Why pregnant women face a tough call on antidepressants
Sumathi Reddy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
A debate at a government panel about selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) sparked a backlash.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It isn’t uncommon: depression and anxiety during pregnancy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story