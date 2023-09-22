Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up today as Sun rises again on Moon3 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO is attempting to reestablish communication with the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover on the Moon to continue experiments.
Chandrayaan-3: With dawn breaking on the Moon, ISRO is now gearing up to try to reestablish communication with its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's solar-powered lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, to revive them so that they can continue with scientific experiments.
