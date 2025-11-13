World diabetes day 2025: Expert explains why gestational diabetes cases are rising among expectant mothers

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), a hyperglycemia that is first identified during pregnancy, is becoming a significant global health issue that affects mothers and newborns. Over the last decade, more pregnant women have been diagnosed with GDM, on account of which researchers point to the various factors like changing demographics, lifestyle shifts, physiologic stress, and enhanced screening practices.

What does the data depict? A review in India estimated the pooled prevalence of GDM to be approximately 13% (95% CI: 9–16%) among pregnant women, according to BioMed Central.

Another meta-analysis found a prevalence in India ranging between 7.2% and 21.4%, depending on the region and diagnostic criteria, according to explorationpub.com.

A large-scale demographic survey (NFHS) reported a rise in prevalence from 0.53% in 2015–16 to 0.80% in 2019–21 in one dataset, with rates increasing markedly in older maternal age groups, according to BioMed Central. These figures and statistics not only help in detention but also contribute to reducing the GDM burden.

What factors contribute to the development of gestational diabetes during pregnancy? Dr Aggarwal, director of gynaecology at Motherhood Hospital, explained the factors that have led to the rising trend of GDM in pregnant women in her interaction with Healthshots:

1. Delayed pregnancy One of the most significant contributors is the increasing age of mothers. Women are now conceiving later in life due to career priorities, delayed marriages, and planned family decisions. Advancing maternal age is closely linked to reduced insulin sensitivity and a higher baseline risk of metabolic disorders, making these women more susceptible to developing GDM during pregnancy.

2. Sedentary lifestyle, obesity and metabolic overload Another major factor that comes into play is that reduced physical activity, desk-based work patterns, and easy access to calorie-dense foods have created a widespread environment of weight gain and metabolic imbalance. Excess adipose tissue increases insulin resistance, and when pregnancy adds its natural hormone-driven resistance on top of that, the pancreas often cannot cope with the increased demand for insulin, resulting in gestational diabetes.

3. Shift in dietary habits The consumption of processed foods, refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages, and irregular meal patterns has become increasingly common. These foods cause rapid spikes in blood glucose levels and strain the insulin-producing cells over time. In contrast, traditional diets rich in whole grains, vegetables, and natural fibre, which once helped maintain metabolic health, are now being replaced by modern convenience foods.

4. Genetic predisposition and family history Women with a family history of diabetes, a previous history of GDM, or conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) face a substantially higher risk. As the prevalence of type 2 diabetes rises in the general population, this hereditary component naturally reflects in pregnant women as well.

5. Ethnicity and regional vulnerability South Asian women, in particular, have inherently higher insulin resistance and a lower threshold for developing diabetes. With India experiencing rapid urbanisation, says Dr Aggarwal.

6. Better screening and awareness Improved antenatal screening and awareness mean more cases are being detected. But Dr Aggarwal cautions, “While earlier many cases went undiagnosed, the actual incidence is genuinely increasing, not simply the detection rate.”

Does gestational diabetes increase the risk of diabetes in a child? Stats indicating the increase in gestational diabetes suggest that detection may reduce the risk for both mother and child, as untreated GDM is risky; this includes problems like:

Future development of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease in the mother.

Higher risk of obesity, glucose intolerance, and metabolic disorders in the child.

Complications during pregnancy and delivery, which include birth weight, pre-eclampsia, and neonatal hypoglycemia. Why is early diagnosis of pregnancy important? As Dr Aggarwal states, recognising these trends is essential for early prevention, timely diagnosis, and better pregnancy outcomes. Below are a few things to look out for.

Pre-pregnancy counselling: For women planning their pregnancy, assessing risk factors (age, BMI, family history) and improving metabolic health ahead of conception is beneficial.

Lifestyle intervention during pregnancy : Engage in regular physical activity that is safe for pregnancy, and focus on maintaining a balanced diet rich in fibre, whole grains, and lean protein, while limiting refined carbs and sugary drinks.

Early screening: Starting glucose tolerance tests early in pregnancy for high-risk women ensures timely detection.

Weight management: Avoid excessive weight gain during the period of the pregnancy, and try to maintain a healthy weight before becoming pregnant.

Postpartum follow-up: Women who had GDM should be under scrutiny for type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders after delivery. (Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)