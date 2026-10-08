World Space Week 2026: Pikachu gets a space twist — Why Pokémon GO has partnered with European Space Agency

World Space Week 2026 is offering Pokémon lovers and space enthusiasts a rare chance to enjoy the best of both worlds. As unique as it may sound, the collaboration between Pokémon GO and the European Space Agency brings together two seemingly different worlds — gaming and space exploration — a playful bridge between pop culture and real-world space science.

Advertisement

Pikachu gets a space twist Who doesn't know the famous PEE-ka-choo — the Electric-type mouse from the Japanese animated series Pokémon (short for Pocket Monster). Over the years, 'Pikachu' has become so popular that it serves as the Pokémon mascot.

Straight out of fiction, 'Pikachu' became Earth's newest ambassador in outer space when 'Astronaut Pikachu' plush toy spent 67 days in orbit aboard the International Space Station (ISS) from April 11 to June 17, 2026, with astronaut Sophie Adenot.

Fans can now meet the Astronaut Pikachu that spent 67 days in space with Sophie.

'Pikachu' plush toy on ISS

Advertisement

The unique ESA x Pokémon collaboration The European Space Agency (ESA) and The Pokémon Company International (TPCI) have teamed up to celebrate World Space Week 2026 from October 4–10, 2026.

To promote the partnership and "as a special element of the collaboration", a Pikachu toy floated aboard the ISS from April 11 to June 17, enjoying 67 days in orbit and completing 1,040 trips around Earth. (Join Pikachu on tour of ISS: WATCH video below)

Advertisement

The Pokémon-inspired toy joined seven astronauts aboard the orbiting lab, including ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, who came up on SpaceX's Crew-12 mission.

This pop culture fusion is now at the heart of the World Space Week 2026 across Europe. The ESA and The Pokémon Company International have revealed a Europe-wide exhibition and 'Astronaut Pikachu' experience.

Why did Pokémon GO join hands with ESA? The Pokémon Company International said the collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) was launched "to shine cosmic light on ESA’s space exploration missions and to inspire the next generation of explorers."

In a press release, the ESA said the programme — involving temporary exhibition centred on Space and Pokémon to ESA sites and major museums across Europe, alongside exclusive merchandise and a special Pokémon GO event — "is designed to inspire curiosity about space exploration among audiences of all ages."

Advertisement

The ESA and Pokémon said they share a common ambition: “to inspire new generations to dream big, explore and experiment. Whether through science or imagination, discovery begins with curiosity.”

“Inspiring future generations is a key part of ESA’s mission. Through this collaboration with Pokémon, we are unlocking new ways for people across Europe to connect with space through a unique and engaging experience,” ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher said.

He added, “By taking space exploration beyond traditional settings, we hope to ignite curiosity, spark a sense of wonder about our Universe and encourage people of all ages to discover the opportunities that space offers for the future.”

Anne‑Sophie Bradelle, Head of ESA Communication Department, said working with Pokémon, a brand with such a rich and imaginative world, represents a unique opportunity for ESA to connect broad audiences with space through creative storytelling.

Advertisement

"Rooted in shared values of curiosity and imagination, this collaboration supports ESA’s ambition, as set out in Strategy 2040, to inspire Europe, especially young people and future generations," Bradelle said.

Meanwhile, Mathieu Galante, senior director of licensing at The Pokémon Company International, said every Pokémon journey begins with a sense of wonder about what lies beyond the world you know.

"From distant regions to encounters that reach into outer space, that spirit of discovery has always been part of being a Pokémon Trainer. Collaborating with ESA opens a new frontier for fans, bringing together the world of Pokémon and the wonder of space for visitors at locations across Europe," Galante added.

What's in store for Pokémon Go and space lovers? There's an Astronaut Pikachu event organised in participating science and space museums across Europe. The collaboration extends into the digital world through a Pokémon GO in-game activation inspired by ESA x Pokémon.

Advertisement

From 4 October 2026 to 30 April 2027, Trainers (players) visiting participating science and space museums across Europe will be able to discover special Pokémon GO gameplay inspired by the wonders of space, including encounters with Astronaut Pikachu.

Sophie Adenot with Astronaut Pikachu plush at the European Astronaut Centre

As a bonus, the developers have teased that Shiny versions of Pikachu's spacefaring version may also show up if you're lucky.

Advertisement

Visitors to participating museums will be able to take part in a range of in-game activities, including One-Star Raids featuring Astronaut Pikachu, Timed Research and special Pokémon encounters.

From October 4-10, 2026, additional event-themed gameplay will be available, including Field Research and increased wild Pokémon spawns at participating museum locations.

All the above gameplay, excluding Location Backgrounds, will be available at ESA locations across Europe from 4 October to 10 October, 2026.

Special Pokémon GO gameplay: List of ESA Facilities and Museums where Astronaut Pikachu event is LIVE!

Exhibitions at ESA facilities during ESA Open Days and at museums across Europe are available during World Space Week and beyond. Special Pokémon GO gameplay will be available at these ESA Facilities and museums:

Advertisement

ESA Facilities ESA Headquarters – Paris, France

ESA ESRIN – Rome, Italy

ESA ESOC – Darmstadt, Germany

ESA ESAC – Villanueva de la Cañada, Spain

ESA ESTEC – Noordwijk, the Netherlands

ESA ECSAT – Harwell, UK

Museums Science Museum – London, UK

Cité de l’espace – Toulouse, France

Deutsches Museum Nürnberg – Germany

Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències - Museu de les Ciències – Valencia, Spain

Space Expo – the Netherlands

Euro Space Center – Belgium

"The cornerstone of the collaboration is a family-friendly brand-new exhibition, co-created by ESA and Pokémon, blending real scientific content with imaginative visual storytelling," the ESA said.

How to catch 'Astronaut Pikachu', Pokémon gameplay Astronaut Pikachu will appear in one-star raids at the participating museums. Trainers (players) who successfully complete these in-person raids will have the opportunity to catch Astronaut Pikachu* with a special Location Background commemorating their visit.

Advertisement

"If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!," The Pokémon GO team announced.

One can explore the museums anytime between October 4, 2026, and April 30, 2027, to unlock exciting Timed Research.

Complete research tasks for rewards and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Some Pokémon encountered through Timed Research may have a special Location Background.

The warning The announcement for this event came with a warning: "Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, opt in to receiving push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay updated."

Exhibitions Through themed panels, visitors will explore key aspects of Europe's space activities, including how Europe launches missions, supports astronauts aboard the International Space Station, studies the Sun, and explores the Solar System and the wider Universe.

Advertisement

Selected panels incorporate Pokémon characters, adding a playful and engaging dimension to scientific topics. The exhibition will debut during ESA Open Days 2026 across ESA establishments.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in