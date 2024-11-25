‘People will die’: Elon Musk responds to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s mockery of Mars colonisation plan

Elon Musk defended his Mars colonisation plans after Neil deGrasse Tyson mocked the idea, stating that Mars is crucial for humanity's long-term survival. He also noted he won't seek venture capital funding. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Nov 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Elon Musk reacted to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson's mockery of his Mars colonisation ambitions, asserting that Mars is vital for the future of humanity.
Elon Musk reacted to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s mockery of his Mars colonisation ambitions, asserting that Mars is vital for the future of humanity.(Reuters / David Swanson)

Elon Musk, the Tesla chief and SpaceX founder responded to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson's mockery of his ambitions to colonise Mars. In an interview with American talk show host Bill Maher, the astrophysicist disapproved of Elon Musk's Mars travel plans and claimed that his idea would never find any investors.

Defending his plans to set up a colony on Mars, Elon Musk shared the video of Tyson's viral rant and noted that Mars is crucial for humanity's long-term survival. Elon Musk in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Wow, they really don’t get it. Mars is critical to the long-term survival of consciousness.”

Also Read | Elon Musk’s banter with netizens: ‘Am 3,000-yr time travelling vampire alien…’

As Elon Musk emphasised the importance of Mars for human survival, he asserted that he would not seek venture capital investment. “I’m not going to ask any venture capitalists for money. I realize that it makes no sense as an investment. That’s why I’m gathering resources,” the post reads.

Also Read | Richest man in the world now $7 billion richer. Elon Musk worth $334.3 billion

An advocate of Mars colonisation as the ultimate solution for humanity's long-term survival, the tech billionaire's company SpaceX's Mars program plans to set up a self-sustained large-scale settlement on the distant planet. This will serve as an alternate for humans on Earth, if the planet becomes unsustainable for human life.

Also Read | What to read to understand Elon Musk

Meanwhile, Neil deGrasse Tyson, sceptical of Elon Musk's plans, feels that humankind should focus on immediate challenges on Earth rather than wasting resources and energy elsewhere. During the show, the astrophysicist reasoned that the Mars project would offer no returns, and hence, no one would be willing to invest.

At the show, Neil deGrasse Tyson said, “For him to just say, let's go to Mars because it's the next thing to do. What is that venture capitalist meeting look like? 'So, Elon, what do you want to do?' 'I want to go to Mars?' 'How much will it cost?' '$1 trillion.' 'Is it safe?' 'No. People will probably die.' 'What's the return on the investment?' 'Nothing.' That's a five-minute meeting. And it doesn't happen.”

In another post, the SpaceX founder asserted that “the absurdly ambitious nature of the goal nonetheless results in the creation of alien-level technology that is crushingly better than competitors who merely aim for Earth orbit" in case he failed to create a colony on Mars. Notably, SpaceX is set to launch its first uncrewed mission to Mars in the next two years.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Business NewsScience‘People will die’: Elon Musk responds to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s mockery of Mars colonisation plan

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    447.05
    03:16 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-2.97%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    344.20
    03:16 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    7.2 (2.14%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.10
    03:16 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.91%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.90
    03:16 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.85 (3.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    582.25
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    10.85 (1.9%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.15
    03:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.9 (1.86%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,893.20
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.85 (-0.31%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,731.40
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -16.3 (-0.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    960.70
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -91.7 (-8.71%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,149.30
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -66.7 (-5.49%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    625.05
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.35 (-3.75%)

    Adani Power share price

    445.15
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -15.6 (-3.39%)
    More from Top Losers

    Triveni Turbines share price

    748.20
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    61.6 (8.97%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    396.95
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.05 (8.78%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    555.90
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    41.95 (8.16%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.51
    03:09 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.18 (7.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.