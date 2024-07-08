Wrinkle creams for preteens sound safety alarm
Natasha Khan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Jul 2024, 07:03 PM IST
SummaryDermatologists say antiaging products can have harsh effects on young skin, while companies say they aren’t marketing them to children.
This spring, amid preparation for cookie sales and planning a white-water rafting trip, the Girl Scouts of Larchmont-Mamaroneck welcomed a special guest speaker: a dermatologist.
