Current Silver Prices in Berhampur Today for 10g, 100g and 1Kg are as follows:
As of the latest data:
10g Silver Rate in Berhampur: The 10g silver rate in Berhampur today stands at approximately ₹2901, giving small investors and gift buyers an easy way to add precious metal to their portfolio without a large outlay.
100g Silver Rate in Berhampur: For those looking to invest a bit more, the 100g silver rate in Berhampur is around ₹29010. This size is popular among investors seeking a balance between affordability and quantity.
1Kg Silver Rate in Berhampur: The 1Kg silver rate in Berhampur is approximately ₹290100, making it a preferred choice for serious investors and bulk buyers.
Note on Investment Silver: Silver bullion and coins (99.9% purity) attract 3% GST and no TCS. Silver jewellery and ornaments typically carry composite pricing (all-inclusive), so confirm tax breakup at purchase.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 290.10
|₹ 284.10
|6.00
|8
|₹ 2,320.80
|₹ 2,272.80
|48.00
|10
|₹ 2,901.00
|₹ 2,841.00
|60.00
|100
|₹ 29,010.00
|₹ 28,410.00
|600.00
|1000
|₹ 2,90,100.00
|₹ 2,84,100.00
|6,000.00
|Date
|1 Kg
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 2,70,100.00 (-13000.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 2,83,100.00 (+19100.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 2,64,000.00 (+6000.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 2,58,000.00 (-1000.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (0.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (+3100.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (-1000.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (-18000.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 2,74,900.00 (+7000.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 2,67,900.00 (-100.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 2,68,000.00 (+10900.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 2,57,100.00 (+6000.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 2,51,100.00 (+1000.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 2,50,100.00 (+10000.00)
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 26,990.00
|₹ 2,69,900.00
|8 January
|₹ 29,010.00
|₹ 2,90,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 29,010.00 (8 January)
|₹ 2,69,900.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 26,110.00 (6 January)
|₹ 2,61,100.00 (6 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.48%
|7.48%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 December
|₹ 20,500.00
|₹ 2,05,000.00
|31 December
|₹ 27,090.00
|₹ 2,70,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 29,390.00 (30 December)
|₹ 2,05,000.00 (1 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 20,500.00 (1 December)
|₹ 2,05,000.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|32.15%
|32.15%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 November
|₹ 16,400.00
|₹ 1,64,000.00
|30 November
|₹ 20,500.00
|₹ 2,05,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,500.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,64,000.00 (1 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,400.00 (1 November)
|₹ 1,64,000.00 (1 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|25.00%
|25.00%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 October
|₹ 16,340.00
|₹ 1,63,400.00
|31 October
|₹ 16,400.00
|₹ 1,64,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,940.00 (16 October)
|₹ 1,63,400.00 (1 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,320.00 (2 October)
|₹ 1,63,200.00 (2 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.37%
|0.37%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 September
|₹ 13,720.00
|₹ 1,37,200.00
|30 September
|₹ 16,240.00
|₹ 1,62,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 16,240.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,37,200.00 (1 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 13,720.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,37,200.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|18.37%
|18.37%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 August
|₹ 12,720.00
|₹ 1,27,200.00
|31 August
|₹ 13,330.00
|₹ 1,33,300.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 13,340.00 (26 August)
|₹ 1,27,200.00 (1 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 12,520.00 (5 August)
|₹ 1,25,200.00 (5 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.80%
|4.80%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 July
|₹ 11,990.00
|₹ 1,19,900.00
|31 July
|₹ 12,940.00
|₹ 1,29,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 13,140.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,19,900.00 (1 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,990.00 (1 July)
|₹ 1,19,900.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.92%
|7.92%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 June
|₹ 11,320.00
|₹ 1,13,200.00
|30 June
|₹ 12,000.00
|₹ 1,20,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,440.00 (20 June)
|₹ 1,13,200.00 (1 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,310.00 (2 June)
|₹ 1,13,100.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.01%
|6.01%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 May
|₹ 10,220.00
|₹ 1,02,200.00
|31 May
|₹ 11,310.00
|₹ 1,13,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,440.00 (23 May)
|₹ 1,02,200.00 (1 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,220.00 (1 May)
|₹ 1,02,200.00 (1 May)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.67%
|10.67%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 April
|₹ 11,520.00
|₹ 1,15,200.00
|30 April
|₹ 11,320.00
|₹ 1,13,200.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,640.00 (2 April)
|₹ 1,15,200.00 (1 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,420.00 (10 April)
|₹ 1,04,200.00 (10 April)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.74%
|-1.74%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 March
|₹ 10,720.00
|₹ 1,07,200.00
|31 March
|₹ 11,520.00
|₹ 1,15,200.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,650.00 (21 March)
|₹ 1,07,200.00 (1 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,720.00 (1 March)
|₹ 1,07,200.00 (1 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.46%
|7.46%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 February
|₹ 10,940.00
|₹ 1,09,400.00
|28 February
|₹ 10,820.00
|₹ 1,08,200.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,040.00 (15 February)
|₹ 1,09,400.00 (1 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,820.00 (28 February)
|₹ 1,08,200.00 (28 February)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.10%
|-1.10%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 10,020.00
|₹ 1,00,200.00
|31 January
|₹ 10,840.00
|₹ 1,08,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,840.00 (31 January)
|₹ 1,00,200.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,020.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,00,200.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.18%
|8.18%
The latest silver rate in Berhampur today is ₹290 per gram as of 8 January 2026.
In Berhampur, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,901, depending on intraday market movement.
The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Berhampur stands at ₹2,90,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.
One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Berhampur, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,481.
Buying 100 grams of silver in Berhampur will cost about ₹29,010, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.
Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Berhampur can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.
Yes, all silver purchases in Berhampur attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.
For silver purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Berhampur, dealers may require your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and basic KYC details, in line with regulatory norms.