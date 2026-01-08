Hindustan Zinc share price plunges 6% in biggest intraday drop in 6 months as silver prices retreat

Silver Rate in Cuddalore FAQs

What is the silver price today in Cuddalore? The latest silver rate in Cuddalore today is ₹291 per gram as of 8 January 2026.

How much does 10 grams of silver cost in Cuddalore? In Cuddalore, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,911, depending on intraday market movement.

What is the 1 kg silver price in Cuddalore? The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Cuddalore stands at ₹2,91,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.

What is the 1 tola silver rate in Cuddalore? One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Cuddalore, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,493.

How much does 100 grams of silver cost in Cuddalore? Buying 100 grams of silver in Cuddalore will cost about ₹29,110, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.

Is there a difference between the prices of hallmarked and other silver jewellery in Cuddalore? Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Cuddalore can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.

Is the purchase of silver in Cuddalore subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all silver purchases in Cuddalore attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.