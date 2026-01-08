As silver enjoys the status of a safe-haven bet, geopolitical conflicts add to the metal's lure. The fresh conflict between the US and Venezuela has emerged as a key driver behind the silver price's latest rally. Following a sharp fall last week, which ended January 2, silver rates on the MCX surged 6% after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, spurring demand for safe-haven assets. Analysts have opined that the abduction of a foreign state head could lead to a high degree of instability, and in such situations, silver emerges as a key hedge, driving the silver rate today in Delhi higher. Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, on January 5, said that MCX Silver March may appreciate ₹241,000/kg amid a strong bullish momentum in the international markets. Apart from the developments on the geopolitical front, investors also focused on key US economic data this week, led by the December jobs report on Friday, for insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy direction.
Current Silver Prices in Delhi Today for 10g, 100g and 1Kg are as follows:
As of the latest data:
10g Silver Rate in Delhi: The 10g silver rate in Delhi today stands at approximately ₹2741, giving small investors and gift buyers an easy way to add precious metal to their portfolio without a large outlay.
100g Silver Rate in Delhi: For those looking to invest a bit more, the 100g silver rate in Delhi is around ₹27410. This size is popular among investors seeking a balance between affordability and quantity.
1Kg Silver Rate in Delhi: The 1Kg silver rate in Delhi is approximately ₹274100, making it a preferred choice for serious investors and bulk buyers.
Note on Investment Silver: Silver bullion and coins (99.9% purity) attract 3% GST and no TCS. Silver jewellery and ornaments typically carry composite pricing (all-inclusive), so confirm tax breakup at purchase.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 274.10
|₹ 270.10
|4.00
|8
|₹ 2,192.80
|₹ 2,160.80
|32.00
|10
|₹ 2,741.00
|₹ 2,701.00
|40.00
|100
|₹ 27,410.00
|₹ 27,010.00
|400.00
|1000
|₹ 2,74,100.00
|₹ 2,70,100.00
|4,000.00
|Date
|1 Kg
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 2,70,100.00 (-13000.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 2,83,100.00 (+19100.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 2,64,000.00 (+6000.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 2,58,000.00 (-1000.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (0.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (+3100.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (-1000.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (-18000.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 2,74,900.00 (+7000.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 2,67,900.00 (-100.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 2,68,000.00 (+10900.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 2,57,100.00 (+6000.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 2,51,100.00 (+1000.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 2,50,100.00 (+10000.00)
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 25,590.00
|₹ 2,55,900.00
|8 January
|₹ 27,410.00
|₹ 2,74,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 28,310.00 (6 January)
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 25,590.00 (1 January)
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.11%
|7.11%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 December
|₹ 20,200.00
|₹ 2,02,000.00
|31 December
|₹ 25,690.00
|₹ 2,56,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 27,490.00 (30 December)
|₹ 2,02,000.00 (1 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 20,200.00 (1 December)
|₹ 2,02,000.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|27.18%
|27.18%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 November
|₹ 16,800.00
|₹ 1,68,000.00
|30 November
|₹ 20,200.00
|₹ 2,02,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,200.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,68,000.00 (1 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,800.00 (1 November)
|₹ 1,68,000.00 (1 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|20.24%
|20.24%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 October
|₹ 15,420.00
|₹ 1,54,200.00
|31 October
|₹ 16,800.00
|₹ 1,68,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 19,320.00 (16 October)
|₹ 1,54,200.00 (1 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 15,400.00 (2 October)
|₹ 1,54,000.00 (2 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.95%
|8.95%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 September
|₹ 12,800.00
|₹ 1,28,000.00
|30 September
|₹ 15,320.00
|₹ 1,53,200.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 15,320.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,28,000.00 (1 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 12,800.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,28,000.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|19.69%
|19.69%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 August
|₹ 11,800.00
|₹ 1,18,000.00
|31 August
|₹ 12,410.00
|₹ 1,24,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,420.00 (26 August)
|₹ 1,18,000.00 (1 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,600.00 (5 August)
|₹ 1,16,000.00 (5 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.17%
|5.17%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 July
|₹ 11,070.00
|₹ 1,10,700.00
|31 July
|₹ 12,020.00
|₹ 1,20,200.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,220.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,10,700.00 (1 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,070.00 (1 July)
|₹ 1,10,700.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.58%
|8.58%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 June
|₹ 10,300.00
|₹ 1,03,000.00
|30 June
|₹ 11,080.00
|₹ 1,10,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,520.00 (20 June)
|₹ 1,03,000.00 (1 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,290.00 (2 June)
|₹ 1,02,900.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.57%
|7.57%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 May
|₹ 10,300.00
|₹ 1,03,000.00
|31 May
|₹ 10,290.00
|₹ 1,02,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,420.00 (23 May)
|₹ 1,03,000.00 (1 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,990.00 (7 May)
|₹ 99,900.00 (7 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 April
|₹ 10,700.00
|₹ 1,07,000.00
|30 April
|₹ 10,350.00
|₹ 1,03,500.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,820.00 (2 April)
|₹ 1,07,000.00 (1 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,600.00 (10 April)
|₹ 96,000.00 (10 April)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-3.27%
|-3.27%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 March
|₹ 10,000.00
|₹ 1,00,000.00
|31 March
|₹ 10,700.00
|₹ 1,07,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,830.00 (21 March)
|₹ 1,00,000.00 (1 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,000.00 (1 March)
|₹ 1,00,000.00 (1 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.00%
|7.00%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 February
|₹ 10,270.00
|₹ 1,02,700.00
|28 February
|₹ 10,100.00
|₹ 1,01,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,420.00 (25 February)
|₹ 1,02,700.00 (1 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,100.00 (28 February)
|₹ 1,01,000.00 (28 February)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.66%
|-1.66%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 9,350.00
|₹ 93,500.00
|31 January
|₹ 10,170.00
|₹ 1,01,700.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,170.00 (31 January)
|₹ 93,500.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,350.00 (1 January)
|₹ 93,500.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.77%
|8.77%
The latest silver rate in Delhi today is ₹274 per gram as of 8 January 2026.
In Delhi, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,741, depending on intraday market movement.
The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Delhi stands at ₹2,74,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.
One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Delhi, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,289.
Buying 100 grams of silver in Delhi will cost about ₹27,410, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.
Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Delhi can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.
Yes, all silver purchases in Delhi attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.
For silver purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Delhi, dealers may require your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and basic KYC details, in line with regulatory norms.