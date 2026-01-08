GoldSilver
Silver Rate in Hosur Today

10 g Silver Price
2911+60.00

Silver Rate in Hosur: An In-Depth Analysis of 10g, 100g, and 1 Kg Silver Prices

Current Silver Prices in Hosur Today for 10g, 100g and 1Kg are as follows:

As of the latest data:

  • 10g Silver Rate in Hosur: The 10g silver rate in Hosur today stands at approximately ₹2911, giving small investors and gift buyers an easy way to add precious metal to their portfolio without a large outlay.

  • 100g Silver Rate in Hosur: For those looking to invest a bit more, the 100g silver rate in Hosur is around ₹29110. This size is popular among investors seeking a balance between affordability and quantity.

  • 1Kg Silver Rate in Hosur: The 1Kg silver rate in Hosur is approximately ₹291100, making it a preferred choice for serious investors and bulk buyers.

Note on Investment Silver: Silver bullion and coins (99.9% purity) attract 3% GST and no TCS. Silver jewellery and ornaments typically carry composite pricing (all-inclusive), so confirm tax breakup at purchase.

Silver Rate in Hosur (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 291.10 285.106.00
8 2,328.80 2,280.8048.00
10 2,911.00 2,851.0060.00
100 29,110.00 28,510.00600.00
1000 2,91,100.00 2,85,100.006,000.00

Silver Rate in Hosur for Last 14 Days (1 Kg)

Date1 Kg
Jan 7, 20262,70,100.00 (-13000.00)
Jan 6, 20262,83,100.00 (+19100.00)
Jan 5, 20262,64,000.00 (+6000.00)
Jan 4, 20262,58,000.00 (-1000.00)
Jan 3, 20262,59,000.00 (0.00)
Jan 2, 20262,59,000.00 (+3100.00)
Jan 1, 20262,55,900.00 (-1000.00)
Dec 31, 20252,56,900.00 (-18000.00)
Dec 30, 20252,74,900.00 (+7000.00)
Dec 29, 20252,67,900.00 (-100.00)
Dec 28, 20252,68,000.00 (+10900.00)
Dec 27, 20252,57,100.00 (+6000.00)
Dec 26, 20252,51,100.00 (+1000.00)
Dec 25, 20252,50,100.00 (+10000.00)

Historical Price of Silver Rate in Hosur

Date100 g1 Kg
1 January 27,090.00 2,70,900.00
8 January 29,110.00 2,91,100.00
Highest rate 29,110.00 (8 January) 2,70,900.00 (1 January)
Lowest rate 26,210.00 (6 January) 2,62,100.00 (6 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.46%7.46%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 December 20,600.00 2,06,000.00
31 December 27,190.00 2,71,900.00
Highest rate 29,490.00 (30 December) 2,06,000.00 (1 December)
Lowest rate 20,600.00 (1 December) 2,06,000.00 (1 December)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change31.99%31.99%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 November 16,500.00 1,65,000.00
30 November 20,600.00 2,06,000.00
Highest rate 20,600.00 (30 November) 1,65,000.00 (1 November)
Lowest rate 16,500.00 (1 November) 1,65,000.00 (1 November)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change24.85%24.85%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 October 16,380.00 1,63,800.00
31 October 16,500.00 1,65,000.00
Highest rate 20,980.00 (16 October) 1,63,800.00 (1 October)
Lowest rate 16,360.00 (2 October) 1,63,600.00 (2 October)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change0.73%0.73%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 September 13,760.00 1,37,600.00
30 September 16,280.00 1,62,800.00
Highest rate 16,280.00 (30 September) 1,37,600.00 (1 September)
Lowest rate 13,760.00 (1 September) 1,37,600.00 (1 September)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change18.31%18.31%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 August 12,760.00 1,27,600.00
31 August 13,370.00 1,33,700.00
Highest rate 13,380.00 (26 August) 1,27,600.00 (1 August)
Lowest rate 12,560.00 (5 August) 1,25,600.00 (5 August)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.78%4.78%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 July 12,030.00 1,20,300.00
31 July 12,980.00 1,29,800.00
Highest rate 13,180.00 (24 July) 1,20,300.00 (1 July)
Lowest rate 11,260.00 (10 July) 1,12,600.00 (10 July)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.90%7.90%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 June 11,360.00 1,13,600.00
30 June 12,040.00 1,20,400.00
Highest rate 12,480.00 (20 June) 1,13,600.00 (1 June)
Lowest rate 11,350.00 (2 June) 1,13,500.00 (2 June)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.99%5.99%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 May 11,160.00 1,11,600.00
31 May 11,350.00 1,13,500.00
Highest rate 11,480.00 (23 May) 1,11,600.00 (1 May)
Lowest rate 10,960.00 (2 May) 1,09,600.00 (2 May)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change1.70%1.70%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 April 11,560.00 1,15,600.00
30 April 11,360.00 1,13,600.00
Highest rate 11,680.00 (2 April) 1,15,600.00 (1 April)
Lowest rate 10,460.00 (10 April) 1,04,600.00 (10 April)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-1.73%-1.73%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 March 10,760.00 1,07,600.00
31 March 11,560.00 1,15,600.00
Highest rate 11,690.00 (21 March) 1,07,600.00 (1 March)
Lowest rate 10,760.00 (1 March) 1,07,600.00 (1 March)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.43%7.43%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 February 10,980.00 1,09,800.00
28 February 10,860.00 1,08,600.00
Highest rate 11,080.00 (25 February) 1,09,800.00 (1 February)
Lowest rate 10,860.00 (28 February) 1,08,600.00 (28 February)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-1.09%-1.09%
Date100 g1 Kg
1 January 10,060.00 1,00,600.00
31 January 10,880.00 1,08,800.00
Highest rate 10,880.00 (31 January) 1,00,600.00 (1 January)
Lowest rate 10,060.00 (1 January) 1,00,600.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change8.15%8.15%

Silver Rate News

Hindustan Zinc share price plunges 6% in biggest intraday drop in 6 months as silver prices retreat

3 min read .02:25 PM IST
Silver Rate in Hosur FAQs

The latest silver rate in Hosur today is ₹291 per gram as of 8 January 2026.

In Hosur, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,911, depending on intraday market movement.

The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Hosur stands at ₹2,91,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.

One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Hosur, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,493.

Buying 100 grams of silver in Hosur will cost about ₹29,110, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.

Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Hosur can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.

Yes, all silver purchases in Hosur attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.

For silver purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Hosur, dealers may require your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and basic KYC details, in line with regulatory norms.

