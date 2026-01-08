Current Silver Prices in Karur Today for 10g, 100g and 1Kg are as follows:
As of the latest data:
10g Silver Rate in Karur: The 10g silver rate in Karur today stands at approximately ₹2911, giving small investors and gift buyers an easy way to add precious metal to their portfolio without a large outlay.
100g Silver Rate in Karur: For those looking to invest a bit more, the 100g silver rate in Karur is around ₹29110. This size is popular among investors seeking a balance between affordability and quantity.
1Kg Silver Rate in Karur: The 1Kg silver rate in Karur is approximately ₹291100, making it a preferred choice for serious investors and bulk buyers.
Note on Investment Silver: Silver bullion and coins (99.9% purity) attract 3% GST and no TCS. Silver jewellery and ornaments typically carry composite pricing (all-inclusive), so confirm tax breakup at purchase.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 291.10
|₹ 285.10
|6.00
|8
|₹ 2,328.80
|₹ 2,280.80
|48.00
|10
|₹ 2,911.00
|₹ 2,851.00
|60.00
|100
|₹ 29,110.00
|₹ 28,510.00
|600.00
|1000
|₹ 2,91,100.00
|₹ 2,85,100.00
|6,000.00
|Date
|1 Kg
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 2,70,100.00 (-13000.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 2,83,100.00 (+19100.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 2,64,000.00 (+6000.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 2,58,000.00 (-1000.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (0.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (+3100.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (-1000.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (-18000.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 2,74,900.00 (+7000.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 2,67,900.00 (-100.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 2,68,000.00 (+10900.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 2,57,100.00 (+6000.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 2,51,100.00 (+1000.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 2,50,100.00 (+10000.00)
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 27,090.00
|₹ 2,70,900.00
|8 January
|₹ 29,110.00
|₹ 2,91,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 29,110.00 (8 January)
|₹ 2,70,900.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 26,210.00 (6 January)
|₹ 2,62,100.00 (6 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.46%
|7.46%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 December
|₹ 20,600.00
|₹ 2,06,000.00
|31 December
|₹ 27,190.00
|₹ 2,71,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 29,490.00 (30 December)
|₹ 2,06,000.00 (1 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 20,600.00 (1 December)
|₹ 2,06,000.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|31.99%
|31.99%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 November
|₹ 16,500.00
|₹ 1,65,000.00
|30 November
|₹ 20,600.00
|₹ 2,06,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,600.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,65,000.00 (1 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,500.00 (1 November)
|₹ 1,65,000.00 (1 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|24.85%
|24.85%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 October
|₹ 16,380.00
|₹ 1,63,800.00
|31 October
|₹ 16,500.00
|₹ 1,65,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,980.00 (16 October)
|₹ 1,63,800.00 (1 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,360.00 (2 October)
|₹ 1,63,600.00 (2 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.73%
|0.73%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 September
|₹ 13,760.00
|₹ 1,37,600.00
|30 September
|₹ 16,280.00
|₹ 1,62,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 16,280.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,37,600.00 (1 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 13,760.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,37,600.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|18.31%
|18.31%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 August
|₹ 12,760.00
|₹ 1,27,600.00
|31 August
|₹ 13,370.00
|₹ 1,33,700.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 13,380.00 (26 August)
|₹ 1,27,600.00 (1 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 12,560.00 (5 August)
|₹ 1,25,600.00 (5 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.78%
|4.78%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 July
|₹ 12,030.00
|₹ 1,20,300.00
|31 July
|₹ 12,980.00
|₹ 1,29,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 13,180.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,20,300.00 (1 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,260.00 (10 July)
|₹ 1,12,600.00 (10 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.90%
|7.90%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 June
|₹ 11,360.00
|₹ 1,13,600.00
|30 June
|₹ 12,040.00
|₹ 1,20,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,480.00 (20 June)
|₹ 1,13,600.00 (1 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,350.00 (2 June)
|₹ 1,13,500.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.99%
|5.99%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 May
|₹ 11,160.00
|₹ 1,11,600.00
|31 May
|₹ 11,350.00
|₹ 1,13,500.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,480.00 (23 May)
|₹ 1,11,600.00 (1 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,960.00 (2 May)
|₹ 1,09,600.00 (2 May)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|1.70%
|1.70%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 April
|₹ 11,560.00
|₹ 1,15,600.00
|30 April
|₹ 11,360.00
|₹ 1,13,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,680.00 (2 April)
|₹ 1,15,600.00 (1 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,460.00 (10 April)
|₹ 1,04,600.00 (10 April)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.73%
|-1.73%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 March
|₹ 10,760.00
|₹ 1,07,600.00
|31 March
|₹ 11,560.00
|₹ 1,15,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,690.00 (21 March)
|₹ 1,07,600.00 (1 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,760.00 (1 March)
|₹ 1,07,600.00 (1 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.43%
|7.43%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 February
|₹ 10,980.00
|₹ 1,09,800.00
|28 February
|₹ 10,860.00
|₹ 1,08,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,080.00 (25 February)
|₹ 1,09,800.00 (1 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,860.00 (28 February)
|₹ 1,08,600.00 (28 February)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.09%
|-1.09%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 10,060.00
|₹ 1,00,600.00
|31 January
|₹ 10,880.00
|₹ 1,08,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,880.00 (31 January)
|₹ 1,00,600.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,060.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,00,600.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.15%
|8.15%
The latest silver rate in Karur today is ₹291 per gram as of 8 January 2026.
In Karur, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,911, depending on intraday market movement.
The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Karur stands at ₹2,91,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.
One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Karur, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,493.
Buying 100 grams of silver in Karur will cost about ₹29,110, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.
Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Karur can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.
Yes, all silver purchases in Karur attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.
For silver purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Karur, dealers may require your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and basic KYC details, in line with regulatory norms.