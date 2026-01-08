Current Silver Prices in Moradabad Today for 10g, 100g and 1Kg are as follows:
As of the latest data:
10g Silver Rate in Moradabad: The 10g silver rate in Moradabad today stands at approximately ₹2781, giving small investors and gift buyers an easy way to add precious metal to their portfolio without a large outlay.
100g Silver Rate in Moradabad: For those looking to invest a bit more, the 100g silver rate in Moradabad is around ₹27810. This size is popular among investors seeking a balance between affordability and quantity.
1Kg Silver Rate in Moradabad: The 1Kg silver rate in Moradabad is approximately ₹278100, making it a preferred choice for serious investors and bulk buyers.
Note on Investment Silver: Silver bullion and coins (99.9% purity) attract 3% GST and no TCS. Silver jewellery and ornaments typically carry composite pricing (all-inclusive), so confirm tax breakup at purchase.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 278.10
|₹ 274.10
|4.00
|8
|₹ 2,224.80
|₹ 2,192.80
|32.00
|10
|₹ 2,781.00
|₹ 2,741.00
|40.00
|100
|₹ 27,810.00
|₹ 27,410.00
|400.00
|1000
|₹ 2,78,100.00
|₹ 2,74,100.00
|4,000.00
|Date
|1 Kg
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 2,70,100.00 (-13000.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 2,83,100.00 (+19100.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 2,64,000.00 (+6000.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 2,58,000.00 (-1000.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (0.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (+3100.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (-1000.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (-18000.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 2,74,900.00 (+7000.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 2,67,900.00 (-100.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 2,68,000.00 (+10900.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 2,57,100.00 (+6000.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 2,51,100.00 (+1000.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 2,50,100.00 (+10000.00)
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 25,990.00
|₹ 2,59,900.00
|8 January
|₹ 27,810.00
|₹ 2,78,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 28,610.00 (6 January)
|₹ 2,59,900.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 25,990.00 (1 January)
|₹ 2,59,900.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.00%
|7.00%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 December
|₹ 20,600.00
|₹ 2,06,000.00
|31 December
|₹ 26,090.00
|₹ 2,60,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 27,890.00 (30 December)
|₹ 2,06,000.00 (1 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 20,600.00 (1 December)
|₹ 2,06,000.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|26.65%
|26.65%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 November
|₹ 17,200.00
|₹ 1,72,000.00
|30 November
|₹ 20,600.00
|₹ 2,06,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,600.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,72,000.00 (1 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 17,200.00 (1 November)
|₹ 1,72,000.00 (1 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|19.77%
|19.77%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 October
|₹ 15,510.00
|₹ 1,55,100.00
|31 October
|₹ 17,200.00
|₹ 1,72,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 19,410.00 (16 October)
|₹ 1,55,100.00 (1 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 15,490.00 (2 October)
|₹ 1,54,900.00 (2 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.90%
|10.90%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 September
|₹ 12,890.00
|₹ 1,28,900.00
|30 September
|₹ 15,410.00
|₹ 1,54,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 15,410.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,28,900.00 (1 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 12,890.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,28,900.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|19.55%
|19.55%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 August
|₹ 11,890.00
|₹ 1,18,900.00
|31 August
|₹ 12,500.00
|₹ 1,25,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,510.00 (26 August)
|₹ 1,18,900.00 (1 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,690.00 (5 August)
|₹ 1,16,900.00 (5 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.13%
|5.13%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 July
|₹ 11,160.00
|₹ 1,11,600.00
|31 July
|₹ 12,110.00
|₹ 1,21,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,310.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,11,600.00 (1 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,160.00 (1 July)
|₹ 1,11,600.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.51%
|8.51%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 June
|₹ 10,390.00
|₹ 1,03,900.00
|30 June
|₹ 11,170.00
|₹ 1,11,700.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,610.00 (20 June)
|₹ 1,03,900.00 (1 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,380.00 (2 June)
|₹ 1,03,800.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.51%
|7.51%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 May
|₹ 10,390.00
|₹ 1,03,900.00
|31 May
|₹ 10,380.00
|₹ 1,03,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,510.00 (23 May)
|₹ 1,03,900.00 (1 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,080.00 (7 May)
|₹ 1,00,800.00 (7 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 April
|₹ 10,790.00
|₹ 1,07,900.00
|30 April
|₹ 10,440.00
|₹ 1,04,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,910.00 (2 April)
|₹ 1,07,900.00 (1 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,690.00 (10 April)
|₹ 96,900.00 (10 April)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-3.24%
|-3.24%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 March
|₹ 10,090.00
|₹ 1,00,900.00
|31 March
|₹ 10,790.00
|₹ 1,07,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,920.00 (21 March)
|₹ 1,00,900.00 (1 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,090.00 (1 March)
|₹ 1,00,900.00 (1 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.94%
|6.94%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 February
|₹ 10,360.00
|₹ 1,03,600.00
|28 February
|₹ 10,190.00
|₹ 1,01,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,510.00 (25 February)
|₹ 1,03,600.00 (1 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,190.00 (28 February)
|₹ 1,01,900.00 (28 February)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.64%
|-1.64%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 9,440.00
|₹ 94,400.00
|31 January
|₹ 10,260.00
|₹ 1,02,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,260.00 (31 January)
|₹ 94,400.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,440.00 (1 January)
|₹ 94,400.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.69%
|8.69%
The latest silver rate in Moradabad today is ₹278 per gram as of 8 January 2026.
In Moradabad, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,781, depending on intraday market movement.
The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Moradabad stands at ₹2,78,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.
One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Moradabad, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,337.
Buying 100 grams of silver in Moradabad will cost about ₹27,810, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.
Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Moradabad can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.
Yes, all silver purchases in Moradabad attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.
For silver purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Moradabad, dealers may require your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and basic KYC details, in line with regulatory norms.