Current Silver Prices in Mumbai Today for 10g, 100g and 1Kg are as follows:
As of the latest data:
10g Silver Rate in Mumbai: The 10g silver rate in Mumbai today stands at approximately ₹2731, giving small investors and gift buyers an easy way to add precious metal to their portfolio without a large outlay.
100g Silver Rate in Mumbai: For those looking to invest a bit more, the 100g silver rate in Mumbai is around ₹27310. This size is popular among investors seeking a balance between affordability and quantity.
1Kg Silver Rate in Mumbai: The 1Kg silver rate in Mumbai is approximately ₹273100, making it a preferred choice for serious investors and bulk buyers.
Note on Investment Silver: Silver bullion and coins (99.9% purity) attract 3% GST and no TCS. Silver jewellery and ornaments typically carry composite pricing (all-inclusive), so confirm tax breakup at purchase.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 273.10
|₹ 269.10
|4.00
|8
|₹ 2,184.80
|₹ 2,152.80
|32.00
|10
|₹ 2,731.00
|₹ 2,691.00
|40.00
|100
|₹ 27,310.00
|₹ 26,910.00
|400.00
|1000
|₹ 2,73,100.00
|₹ 2,69,100.00
|4,000.00
|Date
|1 Kg
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 2,70,100.00 (-13000.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 2,83,100.00 (+19100.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 2,64,000.00 (+6000.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 2,58,000.00 (-1000.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (0.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 2,59,000.00 (+3100.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 2,55,900.00 (-1000.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 2,56,900.00 (-18000.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 2,74,900.00 (+7000.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 2,67,900.00 (-100.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 2,68,000.00 (+10900.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 2,57,100.00 (+6000.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 2,51,100.00 (+1000.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 2,50,100.00 (+10000.00)
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 25,490.00
|₹ 2,54,900.00
|8 January
|₹ 27,310.00
|₹ 2,73,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 27,310.00 (8 January)
|₹ 2,54,900.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 25,490.00 (1 January)
|₹ 2,54,900.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.14%
|7.14%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 December
|₹ 20,100.00
|₹ 2,01,000.00
|31 December
|₹ 25,590.00
|₹ 2,55,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 27,390.00 (30 December)
|₹ 2,01,000.00 (1 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 20,100.00 (1 December)
|₹ 2,01,000.00 (1 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|27.31%
|27.31%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 November
|₹ 16,700.00
|₹ 1,67,000.00
|30 November
|₹ 20,100.00
|₹ 2,01,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 20,100.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,67,000.00 (1 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 16,700.00 (1 November)
|₹ 1,67,000.00 (1 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|20.36%
|20.36%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 October
|₹ 15,350.00
|₹ 1,53,500.00
|31 October
|₹ 16,700.00
|₹ 1,67,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 19,250.00 (16 October)
|₹ 1,53,500.00 (1 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 15,330.00 (2 October)
|₹ 1,53,300.00 (2 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.79%
|8.79%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 September
|₹ 12,730.00
|₹ 1,27,300.00
|30 September
|₹ 15,250.00
|₹ 1,52,500.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 15,250.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,27,300.00 (1 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 12,730.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,27,300.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|19.80%
|19.80%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 August
|₹ 11,730.00
|₹ 1,17,300.00
|31 August
|₹ 12,340.00
|₹ 1,23,400.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,350.00 (26 August)
|₹ 1,17,300.00 (1 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,530.00 (5 August)
|₹ 1,15,300.00 (5 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.20%
|5.20%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 July
|₹ 11,000.00
|₹ 1,10,000.00
|31 July
|₹ 11,950.00
|₹ 1,19,500.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 12,150.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,10,000.00 (1 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 11,000.00 (1 July)
|₹ 1,10,000.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.64%
|8.64%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 June
|₹ 10,230.00
|₹ 1,02,300.00
|30 June
|₹ 11,010.00
|₹ 1,10,100.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 11,450.00 (20 June)
|₹ 1,02,300.00 (1 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,220.00 (2 June)
|₹ 1,02,200.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.62%
|7.62%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 May
|₹ 10,230.00
|₹ 1,02,300.00
|31 May
|₹ 10,220.00
|₹ 1,02,200.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,350.00 (23 May)
|₹ 1,02,300.00 (1 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,920.00 (7 May)
|₹ 99,200.00 (7 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 April
|₹ 10,630.00
|₹ 1,06,300.00
|30 April
|₹ 10,280.00
|₹ 1,02,800.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,750.00 (2 April)
|₹ 1,06,300.00 (1 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,530.00 (10 April)
|₹ 95,300.00 (10 April)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-3.29%
|-3.29%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 March
|₹ 9,930.00
|₹ 99,300.00
|31 March
|₹ 10,630.00
|₹ 1,06,300.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,760.00 (21 March)
|₹ 99,300.00 (1 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,920.00 (5 March)
|₹ 99,200.00 (5 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.05%
|7.05%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 February
|₹ 10,200.00
|₹ 1,02,000.00
|28 February
|₹ 10,030.00
|₹ 1,00,300.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,350.00 (25 February)
|₹ 1,02,000.00 (1 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 10,030.00 (28 February)
|₹ 1,00,300.00 (28 February)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.67%
|-1.67%
|Date
|100 g
|1 Kg
|1 January
|₹ 9,280.00
|₹ 92,800.00
|31 January
|₹ 10,100.00
|₹ 1,01,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 10,100.00 (31 January)
|₹ 92,800.00 (1 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 9,280.00 (1 January)
|₹ 92,800.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|8.84%
|8.84%
The latest silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹273 per gram as of 8 January 2026.
In Mumbai, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,731, depending on intraday market movement.
The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Mumbai stands at ₹2,73,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.
One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Mumbai, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,277.
Buying 100 grams of silver in Mumbai will cost about ₹27,310, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.
Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Mumbai can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.
Yes, all silver purchases in Mumbai attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.
For silver purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Mumbai, dealers may require your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and basic KYC details, in line with regulatory norms.