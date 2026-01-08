Hindustan Zinc share price plunges 6% in biggest intraday drop in 6 months as silver prices retreat

Silver Rate in Nagpur FAQs

What is the silver price today in Nagpur? The latest silver rate in Nagpur today is ₹275 per gram as of 8 January 2026.

How much does 10 grams of silver cost in Nagpur? In Nagpur, 10 grams of silver is currently valued at around ₹2,751, depending on intraday market movement.

What is the 1 kg silver price in Nagpur? The approximate cost of 1 kilogram of silver in Nagpur stands at ₹2,75,100, with the final amount varying slightly across jewellers and bullion dealers.

What is the 1 tola silver rate in Nagpur? One tola equals 12 grams of silver. In Nagpur, 1 tola of silver is priced at approximately ₹3,301.

How much does 100 grams of silver cost in Nagpur? Buying 100 grams of silver in Nagpur will cost about ₹27,510, subject to live price fluctuations and dealer margins.

Is there a difference between the prices of hallmarked and other silver jewellery in Nagpur? Yes, hallmarked silver jewellery in Nagpur can be slightly costlier than non-hallmarked pieces because it includes certification charges and assures a verified purity standard.

Is the purchase of silver in Nagpur subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all silver purchases in Nagpur attract a GST of 3% on the metal value, along with applicable GST on making charges for jewellery as per current regulations.